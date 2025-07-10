The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will begin a three-day open auction in Islamabad on July 15, 2025. A total of 46 commercial plots and shops will be offered in the Blue Area’s Parking Plaza. These properties are located in Islamabad’s high-demand zones.

A high-level meeting was held at CDA headquarters to review preparations. “Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa” chaired the meeting. Senior CDA members attended, including Talat Mahmood, Tahir Naeem, Esfandyar Baloch, Syed Nafasat Raza, and Dr. Khalid Hafiz.

The auction’s purpose is to promote investment and commercial growth in the capital. Plots are categorized for commercial and retail use. According to CDA officials, the properties are strategically located and ideal for business development.

Chairman Randhawa stressed investor facilitation during the auction process. He directed all departments to ensure full support for participants. The auction is part of CDA’s wider efforts to develop Islamabad’s hotel, tourism, and sports sectors.

These initiatives are expected to increase the city’s economic activity and attract long-term investment. Investors will likely show strong interest due to the rising demand for commercial space in Islamabad.

The auction will be closely monitored to ensure transparency and fairness. CDA believes these offerings will improve Islamabad’s business infrastructure and economic outlook.