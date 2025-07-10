By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 12 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
CDA

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will begin a three-day open auction in Islamabad on July 15, 2025. A total of 46 commercial plots and shops will be offered in the Blue Area’s Parking Plaza. These properties are located in Islamabad’s high-demand zones.

A high-level meeting was held at CDA headquarters to review preparations. “Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa” chaired the meeting. Senior CDA members attended, including Talat Mahmood, Tahir Naeem, Esfandyar Baloch, Syed Nafasat Raza, and Dr. Khalid Hafiz.

The auction’s purpose is to promote investment and commercial growth in the capital. Plots are categorized for commercial and retail use. According to CDA officials, the properties are strategically located and ideal for business development.

Chairman Randhawa stressed investor facilitation during the auction process. He directed all departments to ensure full support for participants. The auction is part of CDA’s wider efforts to develop Islamabad’s hotel, tourism, and sports sectors.

These initiatives are expected to increase the city’s economic activity and attract long-term investment. Investors will likely show strong interest due to the rising demand for commercial space in Islamabad.

The auction will be closely monitored to ensure transparency and fairness. CDA believes these offerings will improve Islamabad’s business infrastructure and economic outlook.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Apples Foldable Iphone Display Production Kicks Off Rumors Say

Apple’s Foldable iPhone Display Production Kicks Off, Rumors Say

Pta Registers 8 Vpn Services 4 Now Operational

PTA Registers 8 Local VPN Services, 4 Now Operational

Samsung Foldables Now Feature Googles Circle To Search Tool

Samsung Foldables Now Feature Google’s Circle to Search Tool

Hafeez Center

Hafeez Center in Lahore Catches Fire for the Third Time

Sngpl Issues Rs12 Million Gas Bill To Rawalpindi Citizen

SNGPL sends A Shocking Rs12 Million Gas Bill to Rawalpindi Citizen

Uncharted Fans Lose It Over Leak Hinting At A Secret Game Underway

“Uncharted” Fans Lose It Over Leak, Hinting at a Secret Game Underway

Apple

Apple Trade-In Program Now Accepts These 3 Android Devices

Honda Hr V Ehev Set To Hit Pakistani Roads Soon

Honda HR-V e:HEV Set to Hit Pakistani Roads Soon

Apple Frosts Liquid Glass In Ios 26 Beta 3 Over Readability Woes

Apple Frosts ‘Liquid Glass’ in iOS 26 Beta 3 Over Readability Woes

Microsofts

Ex-Microsoft Pakistan Head Refutes Government Claims on MS Exit

Ztbl Refutes Media Reports On Alleged Rs 11 Billion Loan Losses

ZTBL Refutes Media Reports on Alleged Rs. 11 Billion Loan Losses

Fm Shaza Fatima Meets Meta Delegation To Discuss Digitalization And Ai Collaboration

FM Shaza Fatima Meets Meta Delegation to Discuss Digitalization and AI Collaboration

Eyes In The Sky Russias Satellite Stunts Escalate Space Rivalry

Russia’s Satellite Stunts Escalate Space Rivalry with USA