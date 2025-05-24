Cda Denies Islamabad Metro Fare Hike After Viral Notification Causes Confusion

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has officially denied reports of Islamabad Metro fare hike, labeling a widely circulated notification as fake and misleading.







Social media platforms were abuzz on Saturday with claims that a significant Islamabad Metro fare hike would take effect from May 26, 2025, just days ahead of the federal budget announcement on June 2. However, a CDA spokesperson clarified that the fares for the Orange Line, Green Line, Blue Line, and Electric Bus Service remain unchanged.

The clarification has come as a relief for many daily commuters in the federal capital who were concerned about higher commuting costs. With inflation and fuel prices already impacting household budgets, the rumored hike had raised worries about added pressure on working-class citizens who rely heavily on public transport.

“Metro fares remain the same. The circulated notification is fake,” the CDA spokesperson confirmed, urging citizens to rely only on official communication from the authority.







Previously, unverified reports had claimed that the fare structure was being revised to implement a uniform rate across all metro routes in Islamabad. Though later proven inaccurate, the misinformation caused temporary confusion and triggered public debate — especially given the timing, so close to Pakistan’s annual federal budget presentation.

This incident underscores the need for improved public information channels and timely communication from city authorities to avoid misinformation, especially concerning services that directly impact everyday life in the capital.