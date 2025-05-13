Islamabad to get a new food street confirms CDA

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has unveiled ambitious plans to revitalize the historic Melody Food Street and develop a modern food street in the Blue Area.

These decisions were made during a recent high-level meeting led by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa at the authority’s headquarters.

Melody Food Street Set for Major Overhaul

Recognized as the capital’s first and most iconic food street, Melody Food Street holds a special place as a go-to destination for both residents and tourists, including celebrities. The CDA now aims to upgrade the infrastructure of this popular hub by repairing pavements, enhancing lighting, and making it more visitor-friendly.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized, “Melody Food Street is a landmark, and we want to ensure citizens enjoy high-quality food in a well-managed space.”

He ordered the installation of proper lighting. He also directed the construction of a dedicated parking area. Additionally, he called for collaboration with the Islamabad Food Authority to ensure regular food safety inspections.

Officials noted that many of the country’s well-known food brands are located in this area. This highlights the need for strict quality and hygiene standards.

Blue Area to Welcome New Food Street

In addition to the Melody project, Randhawa approved the creation of a new food street in the Blue Area. This facility will include landscaped areas, decorative lighting, and ample parking to handle heavy foot traffic. The initiative is aimed at expanding dining options in the city and offering residents more accessible and attractive venues for food and recreation.

Randhawa emphasized the urgency of the project. He urged teams to make the Blue Area Food Street operational as soon as possible. Moreover, the goal is to offer citizens more dining options at key locations in Islamabad.

These developments reflect CDA’s strategic approach. The aim is to preserve the cultural value of places like Melody Food Street. At the same time, they want to create modern, accessible spaces that meet Islamabad’s growing urban needs.