Cdwp Approves Rs19 25bn For Daanish Schools In Balochistan Ajk

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has greenlit a project worth Rs19.253 billion for the construction of six new Daanish schools in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

This initiative, aligned with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision, aims to expand quality education to remote and underserved communities. The Daanish Schools, already operating in Punjab, will now reach Balochistan’s Kan Mehtarzai, Sibi, Baiker (Dera Bugti), Musakhel, and Zhob, along with one school in AJK.

Each school will be built at an estimated cost ranging between Rs2.66 billion and Rs3.63 billion.

Shared Investment in Future Generations

The project follows a 50:50 cost-sharing model between the federal and provincial governments. This reflects a joint commitment to uplift marginalized regions through education.

Presiding over the CDWP meeting, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the broader purpose behind this expansion. He stated that the new schools will not only serve underprivileged students but will also integrate technology to track student progress and enhance learning beyond rote methods.

Iqbal reaffirmed the government’s dedication to inclusive growth, noting:

“Raising the literacy rate to 90% is crucial for national development.”

Over 25 million children in Pakistan are currently out of school. Expanding the Daanish School network is a vital step toward addressing this serious issue.

The project will offer structured, high-quality education in remote areas. It aims to empower future generations. It also seeks to reduce educational inequality across different regions.