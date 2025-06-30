By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Introduces Ai In Primary School Curriculum

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) is taking a major step forward by introducing Artificial Intelligence (AI) education at the primary school level, starting from grades 1–5 in Islamabad. This move marks a significant shift from the earlier plan to begin IT education from grade 6.

According to Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima, the government is revising the national curriculum to include foundational AI and IT skills for young students. This includes basic coding, computer usage, critical thinking, and understanding AI ethics. A committee formed by the Prime Minister is actively working to implement these changes across public and private schools.

Shaza Fatima also emphasized that universities failing to provide employment opportunities to their IT graduates should be held accountable. She suggested that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) consider withholding funding from such institutions.

The initiative also includes the rollout of IT training and certification programs, with a target to certify 500,000 youth in 2025. Global tech giants like Google and Microsoft have already announced their support by launching certification programs in Pakistan.

In addition, underserved areas such as Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Balochistan will benefit from expanded access to digital education and training, helping bridge the digital divide.

This initiative aligns with Pakistan’s broader vision of building a future-ready, digitally literate society, starting from the ground up. By integrating AI and IT education early, the government aims to prepare students for future careers, foster innovation, and support the country’s growing digital economy.

Follow us on Google News
AI Education, Schools
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Which Iphone Browser Is Good For Longer Battery Life Find Out Here

Which iPhone Browser Is Good for Longer Battery Life? Find Out Here!

Research Says We Are Sealing Ourselves In An Information Bubble

Research Says We Are Sealing Ourselves In An Information Bubble

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Leak Hints At Some Serious Camera Changes

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Leak Hints at Some Serious Camera Changes

Finance Bill 2025 Grants Tax Exemptions To 50 Entities

Finance Bill 2025 Grants Tax Exemptions to 50+ Entities

Netflix top tv-shows

Netflix Top tv Show Gets Revived After Its Cancellation, & People Are Shocked

New Iphone 17 Leaks Show Apple Logo Has Shifted Once Again

New iPhone 17 Leaks Show Apple Logo Has Shifted — Once Again

New Sports Facilities In Islamabad Schools To Include Padel Courts And Futsal Fields

New Sports Facilities in Islamabad Schools to Include Padel Courts and Futsal Fields

Germany Israel Cyber Dome A Risky Bet Or Europes Cyber Savior

Germany Israel Cyber Dome: A Risky Bet or Europe’s Cyber Savior?

Amazon And Anthropic Ai Build Supercluster Data Center To Rival Nvidia

Amazon and Anthropic AI Build Supercluster Data Center to Rival Nvidia

Cybercrime Gang In Multan Busted For Whatsapp Scams And Jazzcash Fraud

Cybercrime Gang in Multan Busted for WhatsApp Scams and Payment Transfer Fraud

Byd Launches Nationwide Ev Test Drive In Pakistan

BYD Launches Nationwide EV Test Drive in Pakistan

Microsoft Takes Over Vr With Meta Quest 3s Xbox Edition Drop

Microsoft Takes Over VR with Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition Drop

World Bank Appoints Bolormaa Amgaabazar As Pakistan Director

World Bank Appoints Bolormaa Amgaabazar as Pakistan Director