The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) is taking a major step forward by introducing Artificial Intelligence (AI) education at the primary school level, starting from grades 1–5 in Islamabad. This move marks a significant shift from the earlier plan to begin IT education from grade 6.

According to Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima, the government is revising the national curriculum to include foundational AI and IT skills for young students. This includes basic coding, computer usage, critical thinking, and understanding AI ethics. A committee formed by the Prime Minister is actively working to implement these changes across public and private schools.

Shaza Fatima also emphasized that universities failing to provide employment opportunities to their IT graduates should be held accountable. She suggested that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) consider withholding funding from such institutions.

The initiative also includes the rollout of IT training and certification programs, with a target to certify 500,000 youth in 2025. Global tech giants like Google and Microsoft have already announced their support by launching certification programs in Pakistan.

In addition, underserved areas such as Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Balochistan will benefit from expanded access to digital education and training, helping bridge the digital divide.

This initiative aligns with Pakistan’s broader vision of building a future-ready, digitally literate society, starting from the ground up. By integrating AI and IT education early, the government aims to prepare students for future careers, foster innovation, and support the country’s growing digital economy.