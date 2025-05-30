Changan Brings Futuristic Ev Test Drive Experience To Lahore

LAHORE: Electric vehicle enthusiasts in Lahore now have a unique opportunity to get behind the wheel of the future. Changan Pakistan has rolled out a hands-on test drive experience for its newest electric models, the Deepal S07 SUV and the L07 sedan, inviting the public to “test drive the future.”







This exclusive campaign gives participants a chance to explore not just the sleek design but also the powerful performance and advanced technology packed into these fully electric vehicles. With intelligent systems and contemporary aesthetics, both the Deepal S07 and L07 embody Changan’s forward-looking vision for mobility.

Test Drives Open Now in Lahore

The test drive experience is currently available at Chang’an Auto Lahore. To secure a test drive, interested individuals must call 0307-0510707 to book a slot.

Bookings are limited and offered strictly on a first-come, first-served basis, so early registration is encouraged.







By launching this campaign, Changan Pakistan continues to push the boundaries of innovation and customer engagement, helping pave the way for greater EV adoption in the country.

Whether you’re curious about electric vehicles or ready to make the switch, this is your chance to see what the future feels like from the driver’s seat.