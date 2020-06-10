Cheetay hires foodpanda and Careem veteran Asif Ali as their new CTO

Online Delivery Service Cheetay has hired Asif Ali to be their new Chief Technology Officer. The new CTO has previously held senior roles at other leading Pakistani technology companies such as Foodpanda, Careem. Prior to joining Cheetay, Asif Ali has served as the CTO for ePlanet Communications Inc. Along with this, he has served as a Country Lead for BI and Data Science at Careem and Head of Software Engineering at foodpanda in his 15-year long career.

“We are very excited to have Asif spearhead our tech development,” said Majid Khan, CEO of Cheetay. “Asif has been mandated to build the largest and best tech team in Pakistan, which will enable Cheetay’s vision of creating the best-in-class high-performance tech to drive the future growth at our company.”

Asif is no stranger in leading large teams of engineers to help the some of the biggest names in Pakistan’s tech industry move forward. His specialty lies in finding intelligent solutions to complicated problems such as digital payments, customer acquisition and supply chain management to name just a few.

Although vastly experienced, Asif is completing a PhD in Computer Science focused on AI. His educational background being one of Computer Science and Software Engineering. Placing such emphasis on gaining knowledge has no doubt helped him to achieve his success in Pakistan’s technology landscape.

“Cheetay is rapidly scaling up and I’m thrilled to be a part of a homegrown startup where we are leveraging native resources to build world-class tech solutions to local business problems,” said Asif about joining Cheetay. “I love the culture of aggressive growth, creative development, rapid deployment and the collegial and collaborative work environment. There is no other company in Pakistan where one can learn so much in so little time. Everyone in the Cheetay family is integral to our growth trajectory and has the opportunity to make a big difference.”

