China’s Guangzhou Metro Group (GMG) has expressed readiness to assist Pakistan in developing a bullet train project, if the country seeks support. The offer highlights China’s growing role in Pakistan’s infrastructure and transport development.

Speaking to local media, the GM of GMG said the company managed billions of passenger journeys in 2024, ensuring punctuality and safety for millions of daily commuters.

The GM stressed that GMG’s success is built on its skilled workforce and advanced technical expertise, which earned global trust. He noted that GMG has already provided support to Pakistan and other countries, setting international benchmarks in metro planning, construction, and operations.

GMG boasts a global presence, with operations in countries such as Pakistan, Singapore, Vietnam, and Hong Kong. The company emphasizes core values like safety, punctuality, and maintaining a skilled workforce. These principles have been integral to GMG’s operations and reputation across different regions. However, questions remain about whether Pakistan’s first bullet train project can get underway with China’s assistance.