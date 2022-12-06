News, Technology

Chinese Hackers Stole Millions Worth Of U.S COVID Relief Funds:Secret Service

Washington:On Monday, Secret Service reported that  Chinese Hackers have stolen millions of dollars worth of U.S COVID Relief Funds benefits since 2020.

NBC news has confirmed that the Chinese hacking team that is allegedly responsible is knows as APT41 or Winnti within the security community. On the other hand, the Secret Service is not ready to provide any additional details but the news is authentic.

Cyber crime is a criminal activity that either targets or uses a computer. The crime is to earn money. However, sometimes it is just to hack the data or information that is important for the company or any individual.

Cybercriminals

APT41 is a very smart and active cyber criminal group. The group is involved in variety of government-backed cyber intrusions and financially motivated data breaches.

However, the US justice department indicated several members of the jacking group in 2019 and 2020. For spying on over 100 business including software developers, social media companies, telecommunication companies and game developers.

Unfortunately, the Chinese Communist Party has take a different approach. They make China a safe place for cyber criminals a along as they hack into computers outside China and take intellectual property beneficial to China, said by the former Deputy Attorney General Jeffery Rosen.

