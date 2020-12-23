Colleges and academies in Pakistan to re-open next month: Colleges Association

All Pakistan Colleges and Academies Association (APCAA) has announced its decision to re-open colleges from next month.

During a press conference held at the Stars College on Lower Mall Road Lahore, Chairman APCAA, Rana Ansar, announced to reopen colleges across the country from 1 January 2021.

Chairman APCAA argued that the closure of colleges is not only resulting in the loss of education of students across Pakistan but private institute owners are also incurring losses worth millions.

He assured both the government and parents that educational institutes will be reopened under strict Coronavirus SOPs.

Moreover, APCAA has also demanded from the government to revisit its decision to convert electricity connections of private educational institutes from residential to commercial.

The Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) had shut down schools, colleges, universities, and academies across Pakistan for the second time on 23 November in view of the sudden surge in coronavirus cases across the country. As per the decision, all educational institutes will remain closed till 10 January 2021.

The decision whether to reopen or extend the closure of the educational institutes will be made by the IPEMC during the first week of January after assessing the overall Coronavirus situation in light of the recommendations from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

