ColorOS 7 (Android 10) Official Version Arrives to these OPPO phones

OPPO, the leading global smartphone brand, announced the rollout plan of its official version of the ColorOS 7 operating system (based on Android 10) today for Pakistan. Since April, OPPO users have been receiving the official version of ColorOS 7, and now it’s coming to more devices to cover over 20 OPPO smartphones ultimately, including Reno, Find, and A series in a batch by batch rollout schedule.

Announced in November 2019, ColorOS 7 has been receiving positive feedback from OPPO users globally. With a ‘Smooth and Delightful’ disposition, the Android 10 based mobile operating system comes with a new Infinite Design, faster and smoother performance, enhanced privacy protection and a plethora of new features such as Soloop, focus mode, enhanced three-finger screenshot.

Commenting on the rollout, George Long CEO OPPO Pakistan AED, said, “The ColorOS team complies with strict quality requirements and takes user feedback very seriously. Before the official version is rolled out, we evaluate bugs and feedback from over 92,000 testers worldwide and make thousands of revisions from the trial version.”

ColorOS has over 350 million users across 140 countries and supports more than 80 languages.

Availability

ColorOS 7 official version is already available on the OPPO Find X, Find X SuperVooc Edition, Reno 10X Zoom, Reno, Reno 2, Reno 2F, R17 Pro, F11 Pro, and F11. The official version of ColorOS 7 update is being rolled out to the other OPPO smartphones as per the following schedule –

Phase 1: Upgraded in June

F9 F9 Pro F7 F7 128G A5 2020 A9 2020

Phase 2: Upgraded in June

F15

