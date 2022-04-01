Confiz Data Summit sets the stage to celebrate technological excellence, and promote innovation in tech

In light of the ever-growing technological innovation and the rising growth opportunities in the field of data science, an industry-leading software house headquartered in Pakistan, Confiz, decided to establish a globally recognized knowledge-sharing platform called the Confiz Data Summit. Hosted on 26th March 2022, the event is believed to be Pakistan’s first-ever data and machine learning summit organized to further Confiz’s agenda to inspire ideas, and innovation in the data science community as the global big data market is set to reach $234.6 Billion by 2026.

“At Confiz, we believe that hard work, innovation, and knowledge sharing are the key factors for technological advancement. The Confiz Data summit is an effort to promote and propagate our values for students, professionals, and educators to bring into practice our efforts for a better and more knowledgeable data community in Pakistan.”, Faheem Jabbar – keynote speaker at the Summit and Senior Data Architect at Confiz.

The event was the first-ever hosted of its kind, and was planned in collaboration with the University of Technology and Management (UMT) on 26th March 2022. It was revered by the 300+ online registrants and 150+ on-site attendees as it presented an opportunity to learn, share, and celebrate the latest trends and technologies shaping the future of data.

The speakers spoke about modern day technology applications, unique business use cases, and the fast-expanding global technology landscape. During the speeches, great insights on vision technology, demand forecasting, the future of artificial intelligence and machine learning, data ingestion, and prominent data management techniques were shared.

“Our goal for today is to dive deep into the intricate world of data science, discuss the recent developments in this fast-expanding industry, and dissect modern problem-solving techniques as crucial to leveraging data innovation.”, Aitezaz Sheikh – Vice President Engineering at Confiz.

Prominent speakers at the event included:

Syed Fahad Khalid – Lead Product Manager AI, Meta

Muhammad Fahad Bhatti – Specialist Data Governance Trainer

Nauman Bashir – Sr. Software Architect, Confiz

Naufil Hassan – Senior Machine Learning Engineer, Confiz

Jawwad Mansoor – Principal Data Scientist, Confiz

Dr. Fazeel Abid – Assistant Professor, UMT

Usman Barkat – Chief Innovation Officer, Algo

The event also served as a networking platform for those in attendance including seasoned IT professionals, software developers, machine learning experts, data scientists, and university professors, who shared the common passion towards revolutionary change-enablement in the field of data science.

The Confiz Data Summit proved to be a success, fueled by an overwhelming response from the students and industry experts globally, and has set the stage for similar thought-leadership initiatives for other industry leaders in the technology landscape. Confiz commits to carry on the initiative annually to invest in the culture of knowledge sharing, collaborate with industry professionals and support future data enthusiasts globally.