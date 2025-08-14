By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Court Grills Govt Over Balochistan Internet Shutdown

The Balochistan High Court (BHC) has directed Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan and Balochistan Advocate General Adnan Basharat to respond to a petition challenging the Balochistan internet shutdown. The suspension of mobile data and internet services, announced last week to continue until August 31, has already been in place for over a month in some areas.

A notification from the Balochistan Home Department on August 6 cited “peculiar law and order” concerns as the reason for the decision. Former chief minister Dr. Abdul Malik also voiced concern over the prolonged disruption and its link to the worsening security situation.

Petition Challenges Suspension of Services

The petition, filed by Khair Muhammad Shaheen, chairman of Balochistan’s Consumer Civil Society, names the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) as a respondent. Shaheen argued that mobile and internet access is essential for students, businesses, and educational institutions, yet the government suspended services without valid justification.

He claimed the Balochistan internet shutdown violates constitutional rights under Article 9 (security of person), Article 15 (freedom of movement), Article 18 (freedom of trade), Article 19-A (right to information), and Article 25 (equality of citizens). He also noted that bus services between districts and provinces had been halted, worsening public difficulties.

Court Issues Notices

A two-member bench, led by Chief Justice Rozi Khan Barrech and Justice Sardar Ahmad Haleemi, found the petition’s contentions warranted consideration. The court issued notices to AGP Awan and AG Basharat to submit replies before Friday’s hearing. If they fail to comply, the secretaries of the interior and information technology ministries will have to appear in person.

Last November, the PTA suspended internet and mobile services in several Balochistan districts following a series of terrorist attacks in the province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pakistan Falls Short On Imf Fiscal Conditions As Provinces Miss Targets
IMF Delegation Visit to Pakistan Set for Next Economic Review
Secp Imposes Rs425m Penalties For Compliance In Fy2024 25
SECP Updates Public Offering Regulations
Pakistani Student Shines At Ai4good Incubator 2025
Pakistani Student Shines at AI4Good Incubator
Ecc Okays Psm Industrial Estate Development
ECC Okays PSM Industrial Estate Development
Fbr Can Now Access Your Internet And Call Data
FBR Can Now Access Your Internet and Call Data
Google Pakistan Independence Day Doodle Honors 78 Years Of Freedom
Google Pakistan Independence Day Doodle Honors 78 Years of Freedom
KPK Education
Audit Finds Rs360 Million Worth of Tablets Missing in KPK Education Department
Private School
LHC Dismisses Petition Against Private School Fee Hike
Biek
How to Collect Your BIEK SSC Part 2 Result Mark Sheet
Laptops
PM Shehbaz to Provide 100,000 Laptops to Students Across Pakistan
Bsek Karachi Board
BSEK Karachi Board SSC Part 2 Science Group Result 2025 Announced
Scientists Measure Quantum Distance In Solid Material A First For Physics
Scientists Measure “Quantum Distance” in Solid Material: A First for Physics
Moodys Upgrades Pakistans Credit Rating As Economic Reforms Bear Fruit
Moody’s Upgrades Pakistan’s Credit Rating as Economic Reforms Bear Fruit