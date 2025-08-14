Court Grills Govt Over Balochistan Internet Shutdown

The Balochistan High Court (BHC) has directed Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan and Balochistan Advocate General Adnan Basharat to respond to a petition challenging the Balochistan internet shutdown. The suspension of mobile data and internet services, announced last week to continue until August 31, has already been in place for over a month in some areas.

A notification from the Balochistan Home Department on August 6 cited “peculiar law and order” concerns as the reason for the decision. Former chief minister Dr. Abdul Malik also voiced concern over the prolonged disruption and its link to the worsening security situation.

Petition Challenges Suspension of Services

The petition, filed by Khair Muhammad Shaheen, chairman of Balochistan’s Consumer Civil Society, names the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) as a respondent. Shaheen argued that mobile and internet access is essential for students, businesses, and educational institutions, yet the government suspended services without valid justification.

He claimed the Balochistan internet shutdown violates constitutional rights under Article 9 (security of person), Article 15 (freedom of movement), Article 18 (freedom of trade), Article 19-A (right to information), and Article 25 (equality of citizens). He also noted that bus services between districts and provinces had been halted, worsening public difficulties.

Court Issues Notices

A two-member bench, led by Chief Justice Rozi Khan Barrech and Justice Sardar Ahmad Haleemi, found the petition’s contentions warranted consideration. The court issued notices to AGP Awan and AG Basharat to submit replies before Friday’s hearing. If they fail to comply, the secretaries of the interior and information technology ministries will have to appear in person.

Last November, the PTA suspended internet and mobile services in several Balochistan districts following a series of terrorist attacks in the province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.