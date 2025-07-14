By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 52 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pta Confirms Internet Shutdown In Balochistan Amid Security Orders

The National Assembly Standing Committee on IT and Telecom held a tense session addressing the ongoing internet shutdown in Panjgur, Balochistan, and the broader digital blackout affecting the province.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman briefed the committee, stating that internet services in Panjgur are fully suspended on the explicit orders of the Ministry of Interior due to security concerns.

The PTA Chairman revealed alarming statistics: more than 100 cellular towers across Balochistan have been damaged in recent months. Between July 9 and July 12, at least three towers were completely destroyed, severely impacting network operations and resulting in an induced internet shutdown.

He noted that two of the affected towers belong to Ufone and two to Zong, while Zong’s infrastructure continues to face issues due to faulty batteries, further complicating service restoration.

Committee member Sher Ali strongly criticized the situation, saying, “Every possible facility in Balochistan has been shut down. This is unacceptable.” His concern was echoed by Pullain Baloch, who stated, “Balochistan is practically in a state of war. We understand the security challenges, but basic connectivity is a lifeline.”

He further added that roads from Quetta to Hub remain blocked for nearly six hours daily, highlighting how both digital and physical access in the province is severely constrained.

Pullain Baloch did not hold back in his criticism of long-standing governance challenges, saying, “The law and order situation has not improved in six years. We need a serious strategy for Balochistan that doesn’t just shut people out.”

Abdul Wasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

