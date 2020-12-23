COVID-19 vaccine would be available in Pakistan by March 2021: SAPM

According to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan, the long-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the country by March next year.

As reported by Business Recorder, the advisor made this announcement during an interview with a private television channel.

He proceeded to explain that the government is in touch with three companies for purchasing the coronavirus vaccine. The Special Assistant said priority would be given in vaccination to health workers and people above 65 years of age.

Commenting on the second wave of COVID-19, he said it is more dangerous and has affected a large number of people around the world. He urged the general public to adopt the SOPs to protect from the virus and contain the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has also been told that the government is in close contact with leading manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines, including several top Chinese firms.

It was informed at the NCOC meeting on vaccines that these steps of the government would help in making a final decision on the early availability of vaccines for Pakistan.

It is worth noting that the world’s top pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer and BioNTech have developed coronavirus vaccines, the shots of which have been given to people in different countries. Interestingly enough, BioNTech has even claimed that it has the ability to adapt its coronavirus vaccine for mutations within just six weeks.

Meanwhile, the Chinese coronavirus vaccine is also being tested.

Earlier this month, Russia also offered its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan. The vaccine has proven to be 95 percent effective during its clinical trials. The delivery of these vaccines was offered to Pakistan in the beginning of 2021.

