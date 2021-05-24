CPEC to lead Pakistan to become a regional manufacturing hub, Asad Umar

He added that both the countries are collaborating to promote industrialization in the country as work on Special Economic Zone (SEZ)’s including Rashakai, Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad, and Bostan Balochistan was under progress. A substantial number of foreign investors are showing interest in these SEZs for investments.

The Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Asim Saleem Bajwa, said that Industry, Agriculture, and Infrastructure are being promoted as part of CPEC’s second phase, resulting in a positive impact on poverty and GDP growth.

He also added that investors were being provided with all the required facilities as per the government policies.