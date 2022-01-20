CPHGC Honoured at NEPRA CSR awards

China Power Hub Generation Company (Pvt.) Ltd, was honored, at the first NEPRA CSR Awards 2022 held in Islamabad on 19 January 2022, to receive the CSR Stalwart Award in recognition of its astounding support to NEPRA’s CSR drive Power with Prosperity.

Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi, Chairman NEPRA and Chief Guest of the NEPRA CSR Awards 2022 presented the plaque of appreciation to Mr. Ren Lihui, CEO China Power Hub Generation Company (Pvt.) Ltd.

Mr. Ren Lihui, CEO, China Power Hub Generation Company (Pvt.) Ltd thanked Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi, Chairman NEPRA for recognizing the efforts of CPHGC for the work it has done in helping to improve the living standards of the communities the Company is part of. Mr. Ren reiterated the Company’s commitment to continue to work with government authorities for the welfare of the local communities.

“CSR and environment protection are both important to CPHGC. We came up with our community projects as per our assessment of what is required in that area based on our interactions with the local people and Authorities”, he said. Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi lauded the efforts of NEPRA licensees for their outstanding contribution on CSR front. “I am so happy to witness fantastic projects on CSR front by our licensees which is no less than a silent revolution for the development of local communities”, he said.

CPHGC has an active CSR program. Despite the fact that the Company’s COD was in August 2019, then it went into commercial production, CPHGC started working on CSR initiatives in 2016, way before its COD. This is level of commitment the Company has towards CSR. The Company has spent more PKR 160 million on various sustainable CSR initiatives. These include the Floating Fishermen-Jetty at Allana Goth; the CPHGC-TCF School at Gaddani; the Solar Powered Water Pumps in Chaghi; providing relief supplies to the local government in the fight against Covid-19; the Clean Hub City program and training of local students and provided them with employment at the Plant.