Cristiano Ronaldo Launches His Own NFT Collection in Collaboration With Binance

45 High Value Cristiano Ronaldo NFTs will be up for a 24 hour auction on the Binance NFT Marketplace

After gaining popularity amongst celebrities, NFTs are being adapted by sportsmen and athletes. Just recently, football player Cristiano Ronaldo announced that he is launching his very own NFT collection in collaboration with leading crypto exchange Binance.

This launch is aimed at giving Cristiano fans an introduction to the Web3 and NFT world while also allowing them to feel closer to their favorite football player.

“We believe the metaverse and blockchain are the future of the internet. We are honored to collaborate with Cristiano to help more people understand blockchain and showcase how we are building Web3 infrastructure for the sports and entertainment industry” said Binance Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer He Yi.

The Cristiano Ronaldo NFTs are expected to drop on 18th November at the Binance NFT marketplace. A special part of his NFT collection will be 7 animated statues that show different parts of his special moments of his life, this includes his bicycle kick and his childhood.

45 highest value CR7 NFTs labeled as Super Super Rare (SSR) and Super Rare (SR) are also included in the NFT collection. The 24 hour bidding for these high value NFTs will start at 10,000 BUSD for the SSR category and 1,700 BUS for the SR category.

Apart from that, the NFT collection will also include 6,600 other Cristiano Ronaldo NFTs (600 Rare and 6,000 Normal), which will also be up for the auction and will have a starting price tag of 77 BUSD.

Like almost every other celebrity NFTs, the Cristiano Ronaldo NFTs will also come with its perks depending on the level of rarity. Perks include things such as a message from CR7, autographed merchandise, CR7 mystery boxes and giveaway entries etc.

“It was important to me that we created something memorable and unique for my fans as they are such a big part of my success. With Binance, I was able to make something that not only captures the passion of the game but rewards fans for all the years of support” said Cristiano Ronaldo while speaking about his NFT launch.

