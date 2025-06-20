By AbdulWasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Crypto Wallets At Risk Following 16 Billion Passwords Leak Online

A monumental data breach has just been uncovered: 16 billion passwords, many fresh and never seen in previous breaches, have been leaked online. These credentials span major platforms including Apple, Facebook, Google, Gmail, Telegram, GitHub, and even government portals. However, where do crypto wallets stand in the aftermath?



The exposed data, compiled across 30 databases, isn’t just old information repackaged. Researchers from CyberNews and Malwarebytes confirm that these credentials are newly acquired, likely scraped by info-stealer malware and dumped online via vulnerable Elasticsearch servers. The threat is real and present as credential stuffing campaigns are already underway.

Crypto Wallets Might Have High Stakes for Leaks

This breach is especially alarming for crypto holders. The leaked data reportedly includes:

  • Wallet-linked emails and credentials

  • Active session cookies and browser tokens

  • 2FA bypass metadata, potentially giving hackers full access

According to Cointelegraph, attackers can use this stolen data to drain hot wallets, centralized exchange accounts, and even DeFi platforms if connected to compromised email addresses. Users of platforms like MetaMask, Coinbase, Binance, and Phantom are at elevated risk, especially if their login credentials were reused across services.



Security analysts warn this breach might trigger a wave of crypto wallets theft via phishing attacks, fake wallet recovery emails, and browser session hijacking.

Experts Sound the Alarm: Change Your Credentials Now

Cybersecurity experts and crypto exchanges are urging immediate action:

  • Change passwords immediately for all services, starting with email, wallet, and exchange accounts

  • Revoke browser session access from account settings on Google, Apple, and exchange platforms

  • Use password managers to generate complex, unique passwords

  • Migrate to passkeys or hardware-based 2FA solutions like YubiKey or Ledger Authenticator

  • Monitor blockchain wallets for unauthorized access using services like Etherscan alerts and Chainalysis crypto tracing tools

In a recent statement, security firm Malwarebytes emphasized: “This isn’t just about lost Netflix accounts. This breach can lead directly to drained wallets and stolen digital assets.”

Regulation & Crypto Wallets Accountability Could Tighten

This leak draws attention from global regulators, especially regarding KYC systems, email-based recovery, and crypto exchange cybersecurity practices. Lawmakers can also further push exchanges to enforce stricter 2FA requirements and invest in on-chain fraud detection mechanisms.

Some experts suggest that decentralized identity (DID) solutions might gain popularity, providing crypto users with more secure, passwordless authentication tied to the blockchain.

Crypto wallets, Cryptocurrency, Cybersecurity
AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Islamabad Police Launches Taxi Verification App

Islamabad Police Launches Hi Tech Taxi Verification App (Here’s how it works)

Warner Bros Wants To Refocus On Harry Potter Game Of Thrones And Dc Titles

Warner Bros. Reboots Strategy Around Its Biggest Blockbusters ( Game of Thrones Game?)

Hacked By Ads Wordpress Sites Spreading Malware To Millions

Hacked by Ads? WordPress Sites Spreading Malware to Millions!

Maryam Nawaz Launches 2nd Phase Of Clinics On Wheels

Maryam Nawaz Launches 2nd Phase of Clinics-on-Wheels

Govt Weighs Rs 30b Tax Or Cuts To Meet Imf Budget Terms

Govt Weighs Rs. 30B Tax or Cuts to Meet IMF Budget Terms

Ios 26 Adds Autofill For Verification Codes From Gmail And Whatsapp

iOS 26 Adds Autofill for Verification Codes from Gmail and WhatsApp

Capcom To Reveal Resident Evil Requiem At June 26 Showcase

Capcom to Reveal ‘Resident Evil Requiem’ at June 26 Showcase

Googles Gemini Space May Redefine The Pixel Lock Screen

Google’s ‘Gemini Space’ May Redefine the Pixel Lock Screen

Facebook Rolls Out Passkey Login For Ios And Android

Facebook Rolls Out Passkey Login for iOS and Android

Fortnite Blitz Royale Crashes Iphones Running Ios 26 Beta

Fortnite Blitz Royale Crashes iPhones Running iOS 26 Beta

Youtube To Introduce Veo 3 Ai Video Tool For Shorts

YouTube to Introduce Veo 3 AI Video Tool for Shorts

Nsaves Impact On Global Users Financial Tools For Stability Growth And Control

nsave’s Impact on Global Users: Financial Tools for Stability, Growth, and Control

Iran Accuses Whatsapp Instagram Of Sharing Private Data With Israel

Iran Accuses WhatsApp, Instagram Of Sharing Private Data With Israel