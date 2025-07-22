London: A renowned 158-year-old transport company, KNP Logistics, has been forced to shut down following a devastating ransomware attack, plunging hundreds of families into financial uncertainty. The cyberattack was carried out by the Akira ransomware group, which gained access to the company’s internal systems by guessing an employee’s weak password. Once inside, the attackers encrypted all critical data and crippled the company’s IT infrastructure.

According to Paul Abbott, director of KNP Logistics, the breach occurred due to a weak employee password, yet the employee was never notified of the breach. Despite having modern IT security standards and cyber insurance, the company could not recover from the attack. KNP Logistics operated over 500 trucks and was widely recognized in the UK under the Knights of Old brand.

The ransom note left by the hackers read:

“If you’re reading this, your company’s internal system is partially or fully destroyed. Rather than crying, let’s have a constructive dialogue.”

Cybersecurity experts estimate the ransom demand was close to £5 million, which the company failed to pay. As a result, all internal data was lost, and KNP Logistics had no choice but to cease operations. This is not the first time a major British firm has been hit by ransomware. Companies like Co-op, M&S, and Harrods have faced similar attacks in the past. In Co-op’s case, data of over 6.5 million individuals was stolen.

Richard Horne, CEO of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre, has raised concerns about the growing threat, urging businesses to take immediate steps to secure their systems and operations.

Suzanne Grewmer, Head of the Cyber Team at the National Crime Agency, stated that ransomware attacks have doubled in the past two years. If the trend continues, 2025 may become the worst year on record for such cybercrimes.