Dell Officially Discontinues The Alienware Graphics Amplifier

In recent news, Alienware has officially discontinued their ever-popular Alienware Graphics Amplifier with the recent launch of the X15 and X17 light gaming laptops. This was noticed through the X15 and X17 not support a port for the external GPU.

The purpose of this amplifier was to enhance a computer’s graphics power to a much higher level as if users were experiencing the enhanced graphics on a high-end gaming PC. The amplifier was first announced in 2014 and had a price tag of $299 early on. With the end of the amplifier, it’s quite unclear if Alienware is working on the next-gen external GPUs.

However, with the 460W power supply included for the GPU and with some good price ranges these amplifiers were fairly reasonable to add ons in the somewhat thin line of external GPUs. Moreover, these eGPUs utilized Thunderbolt 3 ports instead of proprietary cables which made the selection of these eGPUs depending upon the convenience of the consumer.

To get a flashback on the golden days of the amplifier check the video below to get an up-close look at the device:

However, with Alienware giving up on their amplifier the question here is that if the company is looking to counter AMD and Nividia anytime soon?