By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Dfsk Glory 580 Prices Jack Up After Budget 2025 26

The federal budget 2025–2026 in Pakistan includes a 2% tax hike on vehicles with engine capacities ranging from 1300cc to 1800cc — a move that has directly impacted the DFSK Glory 580 SUV lineup.



As a result, the prices for all DFSK Glory 580 variants have gone up, with buyers expected to pay noticeably more depending on the model.

New DFSK Glory 580 Prices After Tax Hike

Model and Variant Current Price (PKR) Expected Price (PKR)
Glory 580 1.5 CVT 5,610,000 5,722,200
Glory 580 1.8 CVT 5,806,000 5,922,120
Glory 580 Pro 6,790,000 6,925,800

The 2% increase in tax on 1300cc–1800cc vehicles has raised DFSK Glory 580 prices to new highs. Notably, the Glory 580 Pro now nears the Rs7 million mark, potentially altering consumer purchase decisions.

Although the price increase appears marginal, it could affect cost-conscious buyers, especially in a competitive SUV market. Consumers may now consider rival models or explore the used car market to find more affordable alternatives.



The tax adjustment is part of the government’s broader efforts to boost revenue, but it may also challenge the purchasing power of mid-range SUV buyers in Pakistan.

Budget 2025-26, Car Prices 2025, DFSK Glory 580
