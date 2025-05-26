DFSK Volt EV Installment Plan – Own Electric Car in 36 Months

Regal Automobiles Industries Limited has rolled out a flexible DFSK Volt EV installment plan, allowing customers to own the electric vehicle by paying half of the total price upfront and the remaining amount over 36 months. The offer is tailored for filer customers and includes additional charges for insurance and vehicle tracking.







Complete Cost Breakdown and Conditions

Under the DFSK Volt EV installment plan, the vehicle is priced at Rs3,900,000. Customers are required to make a down payment of Rs1,950,000, which is 50% of the total cost, payable directly to Regal Automobiles. The remaining Rs. 1,950,000 is split into monthly installments of Rs. 54,167 over three years.

In addition to the payment to Regal Automobiles, buyers must also pay Rs296,225 separately to TPL Insurance. This amount includes a 10% refundable cash margin of Rs195,000, a one-year insurance premium of Rs64,350, an insurance guarantee of Rs24,375 (1.25%), and tracker charges of Rs12,500.

Overall, the initial cost to own the car comes to Rs2,246,225. The DFSK Volt EV installment plan also requires the submission of 36 post-dated cheques in favour of Regal Automobiles. Other mandatory costs include a Rs19,500 freight fee—payable at the time of booking and subject to location—and a Rs20,000 case processing fee payable in cash.







Buyers must also submit legal documents, including a promissory note and a counter guarantee signed on Rs1200 stamp paper each, along with two witnesses.

DFSK Volt EV Specifications and Color Options

The DFSK Volt EV comes equipped with a Permanent Magnetic Synchronous Motor and a Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery with a capacity of 16.5 kWh. The electric vehicle delivers a maximum power output of 34 kW and a peak torque of 102 Nm. With a mileage range of 200 km (NEDC), the Volt EV reaches a top speed of 100 km/h. Charging the battery via AC takes approximately six hours, and the car operates on a 115V platform with automatic transmission.

Customers can choose from a range of attractive color options including Red, White, Grey, Pink, and Coco Beige. The vehicle comes with a warranty of three years or 60,000 kilometers for the Volt system and five years or 120,000 kilometers for the battery and motor.

Booking Locations

Interested buyers can book the DFSK Volt EV from Regal Automobiles’ offices in Karachi or Lahore. The Karachi office is located at Office No. 1502, 15th Floor, Emerald Tower, Clifton, Block-V, and can be reached at 021-358 63 216. In Lahore, bookings can be made at 21-E, Block-L, Gulberg-III, Ferozepur Road by contacting 042-111 77 33 75.

The DFSK Volt EV installment plan offers an accessible route to electric vehicle ownership in Pakistan, combining affordability with convenience for filer customers. With competitive specifications and flexible payment options, this offer aims to boost EV adoption in the local market.