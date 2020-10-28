Digi Khata’s founder Adnan wins NIC’s Pitch Perfect competition

Adnan Aslam from Digi Khata has won the Pitch Perfect competition held by the National Incubation Center (NIC) of Pakistan.

This week was a special one at the NIC as we conducted the NIC's Ultimate Pitch Perfect Session. Congratulations to Adnan from @digikhata on becoming the ultimate Pitch Perfect Champion. #RiseWithNIC #DreamBuildRise #DigitalPakistan pic.twitter.com/ooTa3J6Tdm — National Incubation Center (@NIC_Pakistan) October 27, 2020

The Digi Khata app gives you a variety of features including the recording of loans and payments, reminders of loan repayments, a built-in cash register, back up off data. The best part is that you can use it directly from the web making it an easy-to-use app for small businesses. It even keeps a record of all the payments that have been made in your account which can be downloaded as a PDF for safekeeping.

NIC holds the Pitch Perfect sessions bi-monthly for startups to get a platform where they can learn the art of pitching their ideas and perfecting their presentation skills. The program calls judges and mentors from different industries. The startups get 3 minutes to deliver their pitch followed by a Q&A. The result is valuable insight from industry veterans as well as critical feedback to improve the product.

This Pitch Perfect session was held online due to the unfortunate circumstances of Corona but that does not stop those who have the will.

NIC also opened the Pitch Perfect platform for everyone in September so that the entrepreneurs all over Pakistan could benefit from the platform.

