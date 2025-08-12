By Manik Aftab ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Do Kwon Guilty Plea Expected In 40b Crypto Fraud Case

Do Kwon, the South Korean cryptocurrency entrepreneur accused of orchestrating one of the largest digital asset collapses in history, is expected to enter a guilty plea in the United States.

Court records show that the co-founder of Terraform Labs will appear in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday in connection with charges over the $40 billion crash of TerraUSD and Luna in 2022.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer issued a brief scheduling order on Monday, noting he had been advised that Kwon may change his plea. The hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).

Background on Charges Against Do Kwon

Kwon, who developed the Singapore-based Terraform Labs’ TerraUSD stablecoin and its sister token Luna, had previously pleaded not guilty to a nine-count indictment. The charges include securities fraud, wire fraud, commodities fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Prosecutors allege that his actions misled investors and contributed to massive losses when the tokens collapsed.

Neither Kwon’s legal team nor the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office, which brought the case, has commented on the latest developments.

The implosion of TerraUSD and Luna in 2022 sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency market, erasing an estimated $40 billion in value and sparking global calls for stricter digital asset regulations. If the Do Kwon guilty plea is confirmed, it will mark a major turning point in a case closely watched by both regulators and the crypto industry.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Mafia The Old Country Brings Sicilian Grit Back To The Mafia Series
Mafia: The Old Country Brings Sicilian Grit Back to the Mafia Series
Sbp Selects Design For New Currency Notes
Audit Finds Five Countries Owe Pakistan Over Rs86 Billion
Winrar Hit By Zero Day Exploit That Plants Malware At Windows Startup
WinRAR Hit by Zero-Day Exploit That Plants Malware at Windows Startup
Nadra
NADRA Rolls Out Online Birth & Death Registration in Three Punjab Districts
China
China Introduces AI-Driven 5G Robot Antelope for Smart Wildlife Tracking
Whatsapp To Introduce Motion Photos For More Lifelike Sharing In Chat
WhatsApp to Introduce Motion Photos for More Lifelike Sharing
Vivo V60
Vivo V60 Unveiled Featuring ZEISS Triple Cameras and Massive Battery
Cambridge As And A Level Results 2025 Announced
Cambridge AS and A Level Results 2025 Announced
Pakistan Further Boosts Cybersecurity Infrastructure Under Digital Pakistan Vision
Pakistan Expands 5G Spectrum & Fiber Optics to Power Cybersecurity Vision
Companies Act 2017 Reforms Target Outdated Corporate Regulations
Companies Act 2017 Reforms Target Outdated Corporate Regulations
Haval Sales Dip As New Entrants Intensity Competition
Haval Sales Slide as New Entrants Heat Up Competition
Sindh Govt
Sindh Govt to Roll Out Smart Cards for Weapon Permits
Islamabad Local Holiday Announced For This Date
Islamabad Local Holiday Announced for THIS Date