By Manik Aftab ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Drive Home A Toyota Corolla Faster With Altis Hbl Financing

Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has launched an Altis HBL financing offer that allows customers to get immediate delivery of select Toyota Corolla Altis models through its CarLoan facility. This initiative comes at a time when vehicle waiting periods in Pakistan can extend for months due to production and inventory shortages.

Under the Altis HBL financing plan, buyers can choose from the Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 CVT and Altis Grande 1.8 CVT variants. The offer is available at select dealerships on a first-come, first-served basis, depending on vehicle availability and customer eligibility. The Corolla Altis remains one of the most popular sedans in Pakistan for its performance, comfort, and adaptability to local roads.

HBL’s CarLoan provides flexible financing options with competitive markup rates, repayment tenures of up to 7 years, and quick processing times. Additionally, customers benefit from bundled insurance and vehicle tracker services included within the financing package, simplifying the buying experience.

Interested customers can apply for Altis HBL financing by visiting their nearest HBL branch, calling the helpline at 111-111-425, or applying online via the HBL CarLoan portal.

This ready delivery offer is valid only on selected Altis variants and at designated dealerships while stocks last. Subject to HBL’s credit policies and documentation requirements, the scheme aims to help buyers avoid lengthy wait times and get behind the wheel of their Toyota Corolla faster.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

