e-Pay Punjab proves to be a game changer crossing 4.3 million transactions

In a recent tweet by the Punjab Information Technology Board, e-Pay Punjab, Pakistan’s first-ever digital aggregator for Public to Government (P2G) and Business to Government (B2G) payments, has proven to be a game-changer as it has collected nearly Rs. 20 billion through 4.3 million transactions.

e-Pay Punjab allows users to pay their respective dues through four payment channels i.e. mobile banking, internet banking, ATM, OTC (Over the Counter) banking transaction.

This solution was developed by the Punjab IT Board (PITB) under the instructions and guidance of The Finance Department of Punjab. At the backend, it is integrated with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and 1-link for interconnectivity across the entire banking network in Pakistan.

In order to pay the tax dues, an individual will have to access the e-Pay Punjab application or website to generate a 17-digit PSID number. The PSID number that is unique for each transaction could subsequently be used on the aforementioned four payment channels i.e. Mobile Banking, Internet Banking, ATM, or OTC by the citizens to pay the tax dues.

With the increased usage of digital tools, PITB has been implementing different ways to increase accessibility and productivity especially during the unprecedented times of COVID. Another example of such implementations is the use of the e-office method which allows departments to save millions of rupees and physical infrastructure.

The app is currently available on the Play Store and Apple store for users to download.