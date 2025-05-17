Easy Car Financing for Toyota Now Available via Bank Alfalah

In a major relief for car buyers, easy car financing for Toyota is now available through a new partnership between Toyota Pakistan and Bank Alfalah, including Bank Alfalah Islamic. This initiative aims to make Toyota vehicles more accessible by offering structured and affordable financing options to customers nationwide.









The vehicle financing program is now active across all authorized Toyota dealerships and Bank Alfalah branches, bringing greater accessibility and convenience to potential buyers.

Financing Terms and Benefits

The offer enables customers to finance their Toyota vehicle at a competitive rate of KIBOR + 3%, with the flexibility to choose between conventional and Islamic financing modes. The package is structured to promote long-term ownership and includes several added-value features:

Discounted periodic maintenance plans (PPM)

Reduced-cost extended warranties (EW)

Priority delivery on selected Toyota models

Insurance starting at just 1.5%

This easy car financing for Toyota plan not only helps reduce the initial financial burden on buyers but also ensures continued support through maintenance and service coverage—essential in today’s challenging economic climate.









Application and Availability

Customers can apply for the financing program directly through Toyota dealerships or Bank Alfalah’s network. Eligibility and approval are subject to the bank’s standard lending criteria.

The offer applies to a wide selection of Toyota models, with specific terms varying based on vehicle type, applicant qualifications, and chosen repayment duration. Insurance will be provided through partnered vendors at reduced rates.

With this new financing option, Toyota Pakistan and Bank Alfalah are targeting a broader market of car buyers by easing ownership barriers and enhancing post-purchase value, reaffirming their commitment to customer satisfaction and affordability.