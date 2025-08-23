By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 2 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Telenor Microfinance Bank Becomes Easypaisa Digital Bank

Easypaisa digital bank has announced its financial results for the half-year period ended June 30, 2025. The bank reported a profit before tax of PKR 3.64 billion, reflecting a 39.4% increase from PKR 2.61 billion in the same period last year. This growth was fueled by higher markup income and strong fee-based revenues from digital lending and payments, despite the SBP discount rate decline from 20% to 11%.

Net markup income increased by 15.6%, supported by growth in digital lending, while non-markup income surged by 60.5% due to higher transaction volumes in cash deposits, withdrawals, and insurance products. Operating expenses rose by 9.6%, reflecting investments in technology and talent, with a cost-to-income ratio improving to 66.9%.

The bank’s digital ecosystem continues to thrive, with monthly active users (MAUs) reaching 18.2 million, and customer deposits growing by 41.3% to PKR 94.7 billion. The CASA ratio remains strong at 98.1%, and the loan-to-deposit ratio stands at 25.0%.

 

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

