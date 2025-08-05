By Manik Aftab ⏐ 16 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ecc Okays Ev Subsidy Qau Grant

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, approved several key economic measures in its recent meeting. The session, attended by federal ministers and senior officials, cleared an EV subsidy scheme, a technical supplementary grant (TSG) for remittance reimbursements, and financial support for Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU).

The ECC approved a summary from the Ministry of Industries and Production to launch a subsidy program for electric bikes and rickshaws/loaders. The government has already allocated Rs9 billion in the FY2025-26 budget for this initiative.

Under this scheme, authorities plan to introduce 116,000 electric bikes and 3,170 electric rickshaws/loaders in two phases. The first phase will roll out 40,000 electric bikes and 1,000 electric rickshaws/loaders. Additionally, top-performing students in government colleges will receive free electric bikes.

Rs30 Billion TSG Approved for Remittance Claims

The ECC also approved a Rs30 billion TSG to clear pending reimbursement claims under the Telegraphic Transfer Charges Incentive Scheme. These claims, totaling Rs58.26 billion, remained unsettled from the previous fiscal year.

The Finance Division will coordinate with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to finalize payment procedures. Furthermore, the ECC directed the Finance Division to assess the Pakistan Remittance Initiative, covering financial impact, pros and cons, and alternative options. A detailed report, incorporating stakeholder feedback, is due by mid-September.

In another decision, the ECC approved a Rs2 billion bailout grant for Quaid-e-Azam University. However, this approval requires the university to present a comprehensive financial self-sustainability plan. QAU, along with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), must outline clear strategies to achieve long-term financial stability and reduce reliance on future bailouts.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Google
Rising Pakistani Star Joins Google as Gaming Industry Lead
Pak Suzuki Rating Upgraded With Stable Outlook
Pak Suzuki Rating Upgraded with Stable Outlook
Pakistani University Shines In Global Innovation Rankings 2025
Pakistani University Shines in Global Innovation Rankings 2025
Karachi Green Line BRT Route
Three New Routes Confirmed for Karachi Green Line BRT
Apple
Apple Exploring Tandem OLED Display for Future iPhones
Spotify Announces New Price Increase For Premium Users
Spotify Announces New Price Increase for Premium Users
pakistan ferry service license
Now You Can Travel to Iran and GCC via Ferry Service
Inside Indias Digital Narrative Machine The Online Battle For Kashmirs Story
Inside India’s Digital Narrative Machine: The Online Battle for Kashmir’s Story
Sindh Solar Energy Project
Sindh Solar Scheme Eligibility Criteria: Who Can Apply?
Twitter
Twitter/X Link Outage in Pakistan Sparks Censorship Concerns
Nothing Phones
Jazz’s Nothing Phones Spectacularly Launched but Disastrously Failed. Why?
Battlefield 6 Devs Promise 60 Fps On All Consoles Even Xbox Series S
Battlefield 6 Devs Promise 60 FPS on All Consoles—Even Xbox Series S
New Fortnite Battle Pass Looks Like A Blockbuster Movie Lineup
New Fortnite Battle Pass Looks Like a Blockbuster Movie Lineup