The Ministry of Finance has officially cancelled Eid-ul-Azha holidays for key staff members directly involved in the preparation of the fiscal year 2025-26 budget.







Employees working on budget finalization are required to remain on duty during the Eid holiday period, specifically on June 6, 8, and 9, to ensure the timely completion of budget documents. Other Ministry staff have been instructed to stay accessible by phone throughout the holiday to maintain smooth communication and coordination.

A post-budget press conference will be held on June 11. Government officials, including those from the Finance Ministry, will discuss key budget laws. These laws are expected to be approved a day earlier. Approval will take place during sessions of both the lower and upper houses of parliament.

The cancellation of holidays highlights the government’s commitment to timely and efficient budget preparation, despite the festive season. This move comes amid economic challenges. Pakistan’s economy recorded a growth rate of 2.7% in fiscal year 2024-25. This is below the targeted 3.6%.







The shortfall was largely due to a significant decline in crop yields caused by unpredictable weather and input shortages.

The government remains hopeful for a better economic outlook in FY26, projecting 4.2% growth. This growth is expected to be supported by a rebound in agriculture, improved manufacturing activity, and steady progress in the services sector.