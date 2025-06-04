Pakistan’s official budget documents for FY2025–26 indicate a likely increase in space spending, with Rs24.15 billion proposed for major projects. These figures will be confirmed when the federal budget is presented on June 10.







The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) is set to receive Rs24.15 billion under the proposed FY2025–26 budget, signaling a substantial boost for Pakistan’s space ambitions. Notably, Rs18 billion of this amount is dedicated to the Pakistan Multi-Mission Communication Satellite System, which highlights a strategic investment in satellite technology.

This increase in space spending comes at a time when the development budget for the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is likely to be cut by over 43%, from Rs23.92 billion to Rs13.52 billion.

Key Projects Under Consideration

The proposed allocations for Suparco include several groundbreaking initiatives:







Rs600 million for Pakistan’s first manned space mission

Rs400 million for a lunar exploration project

Rs1.8 billion for the Deep Space Astronomical Project

Rs1.7 billion for the Pakistan Optical Remote Sensing Satellite Project

These planned investments underscore the country’s growing interest in space exploration and satellite systems, even as domestic digital transformation appears to face reduced funding.

IT Budget Shrinks in Comparison

According to the same official documents, the Ministry of IT and Telecom is expected to receive Rs13.52 billion—of which Rs3.64 billion is to come from local sources and Rs9.88 billion from foreign assistance. This sharp drop contrasts with the government’s earlier pledges to make the tech sector a cornerstone of economic development.

Industry experts have voiced concern that such cuts could hinder innovation, limit job creation, and widen Pakistan’s digital divide globally.

While the proposed figures provide insight into the government’s upcoming priorities, it is essential to note that the final budget allocations will be confirmed when the government presents the federal budget on June 10.