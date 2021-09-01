Election Commission of Pakistan raises concerns regarding the usage of Electronic Voting Machines

In recent news, the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, Sikandar Sultan Raja, and a few executive members raised concerns regarding how the EVMs would be used in the next elections and how would they bring about transparency.

However, a foreign company demonstrated the different types of EVMs to the ECP. These differences come around in terms of hardware and software.

After these differences, the ECP raised concerns on how efficient the current EVMs would be. Regardless of the concern, the ECP chief guest confirmed that the current EVMs can be improved.

These improvements are considered to be vital in order to establish fairness in the election.