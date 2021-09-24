News, Technology

Election Commission of Pakistan urged to encourage the use of technology in polls

In recent news, the government had urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to support their usage of technology which would then be introduced in electoral reforms.

Moreover, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz had further requested the ECP to arrange a meeting of the technical committee to review electronic voting machines (EVMs) on a daily basis. In addition, he highlighted that post-election controversies have already damaged the democracy in the country and transparent elections are imperative to strengthen parliament and democracy.

The minister further stated the following:
“There has been speculation over the last few weeks that the government is adamant on introducing EVMs in next general elections and that people will not benefit from such things. As a result, people are getting confused. However, all major institutions agree that technology must be used to make elections transparent. Use of technology is imperative to ensure accuracy and transparency in elections. It will help prevent rigging and eliminate mistrust over polling and compilation of results.”

According to the minister, the government had also invited the opposition to evaluate the performance of the EVM and further present their suggestions for improvements. The minister added:
“The opposition has rejected EVM without even testing it. It should test the machine, find out flaws in it, if any, and recommend changes. Political parties should set aside their own interests and work for the coming generations.”

In addition, these EVM demonstrations have also been given in the provincial assemblies, universities, and the forms that represent traders and lawyers.

