By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Higher Duties Threaten Pakistan Electric Bike Scheme And Prices
Image Source: Business Recorder

Electric bike makers in Pakistan face a new cost shock. The federal government has refused the Engineering Development Board’s request for tax relief on imported parts. As a result, customs duty on electric bike parts that had been one percent may rise to between 30% and 35%.

The low duty had been part of the Auto Industry Development and Export plan for two-wheelers. That plan allowed 1% duty on battery motors, chargers, and converters to support local assembly and to cut fuel imports. The window of concessions was set under the policy and related SROs. A change now will push up input costs for assemblers and for small makers who build bikes locally.

Industry leaders say the move will raise retail prices and slow down planned local projects. Officials say some briefings on the scheme to the prime minister used the wrong numbers. The EDB has also been without a permanent board and CEO for over a year. That gap in leadership has weakened the body that shaped the EV plan and its follow-up.

Consumers and small businesses are likely to watch the budget and the policy notes closely. The matter will shape how fast Affordable Electric Bikes can spread across cities and towns.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pta And Telcos Reconnect Kp Flood Hit Communities In Hours
PTA and Telcos Reconnect KP Flood Hit Communities in Hours
Senate Committee
Senate Committee Reviews CSS Age Relaxation, Attempts, and Structural Reforms
Fbise
FBISE Officially Releases SSC 9th and 10th Class Date Sheet 2025
Tesla
Elon Musk Provides Key Update on Upcoming Tesla Feature
Systems Limited Posts Strong First Half Earnings Growth
Systems Limited Posts Strong First Half Earnings Growth
How Illegal Betting Apps Took Pakistan By Storm
How Illegal Betting Apps Took Pakistan by Storm
Apple
Apple Might Break Traditional Launch Cycle with iPhone 18 Series
Honda Hybrid Car Launch
Honda Hybrid Car Launch Confirmed for Pakistan
Pakistans Esports Sizzles With High Stakes Pubg Mobile Summer Series
Pakistan’s Esports Sizzles With High-Stakes PUBG Mobile Summer Series
Htc Shares Soar As Ai Powered Vive Eagle Glasses Debut In Taiwan
HTC Shares Soar as AI-Powered Vive Eagle Glasses Debut in Taiwan
Posting Frequently On Instagram Boosts Reach Study Reveals
Posting Frequently on Instagram Boosts Reach: Study Reveals
Call Center
Pakistan’s Call Center Industry Earns $320 Million in FY25 Exports
Govt Mulls Import Of 5 Year Old Used Vehicles Under Imf Driven Reforms
Govt Weighs Changes in Used Car Import Policy