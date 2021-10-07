Electric Car charging stations set to be installed soon in Pakistan

Pakistan is set to enhance the charging infrastructure for commercial electric vehicles (EV) by introducing proper stations by the end of 2022. These stations will be installed in the major cities and along the motorways.

The Director-General of the Board of Investment Pakistan, Jamil Ahmed Qureshi, mentioned that the government has received project proposals from an Italian company that aims to set up solar energy-based EV charging stations. This proposal is currently under consideration by the government.

Moreover, the Director-General mentioned that these EVs will be environment friendly and relatively cost-effective for the consumers. In addition, the Managing Director of SIEMENS Pakistan, Markus Strohmeier, mentioned that the potential of EVs in Pakistan is very prominent given the fact that electricity is much cheaper in Pakistan in comparison to European countries. Moreover, this would allow more working opportunities especially for those who live on the Northern side of the country as there is an abundance of water reservoirs in that particular area.

Head of Mitsui Japan in Pakistan, Yamashiro Shinsuke, added that even Japanese investors can profit greatly due to Pakistan’s resources and overall landscape.