Electric vehicles among government’s top 3 priorities: Fawad Chaudhry

Speaking at the 23rd Sustainable Development Conference, Fawad Chaudhry said that the government is working to promote the manufacturing of electric vehicles in the country. He also mentioned that the manufacturing of electric vehicles is among the top three priorities of the government along with agriculture and electronics.

He also said that electric technology is changing the current economy and that is why the advanced countries are working on it at such a pace. He also said that we should promote local partnerships, especially with China, for the manufacture of solar panels and batteries.

The government finalized its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy a few weeks ago giving concessions on the import of electric cars to promote their use in the country. With the Prime Minister’s goal of turning the country towards 60% clean energy by 2030, the shift from petrol-based cars to electric cars is a must to reduce the carbon emissions of the country. The concessions on import of electric vehicles might give a boost to their production in the country.

The current government has been working on trying to create the right ecosystem to promote the use of electric vehicles as well as clean renewable energy. Pakistan has a huge potential for the production of solar energy which combined with electric vehicles could usher in a new era of clean energy in Pakistan.

