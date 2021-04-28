China’s leading dairy company to introduce embryo breeding technology in Pakistan

“Pakistan is rich in buffalo breeds, buffalo research, and buffalo milk manufacturing. To leverage its advantages and enhance Pakistan-China cooperation in this field, we hope to set up a dairy processing plant in Pakistan,” said Chen Yiyi, the head of Royal Group – a major Chinese dairy company.

The announcement of cooperation from the Chinese company comes as Pakistan already has plans to deploy the Chinese buffalo embryo breeding technology to enhance its buffalo breeding and hence export of the livestock.

“If regulations permit, we are willing to share China’s experience and embryo technology,” Chen said. “In the foreseeable future, the rapid growth of animal husbandry will impose more pressure on dairy producers, so we must improve buffalo’s varieties through new technologies and work with Pakistani partners to promote the output of the entire animal husbandry industry.”

Chen also expressed a willingness to invest in related industrial research in Pakistan as per the market demands. “We are also willing to develop dairy products processing and industrial research in Pakistan to meet the demands of its domestic market and seek export to the Chinese and international markets. That will not only create foreign exchange reserve for Pakistan but also enhance the competitiveness of China and Pakistan in milk and meat production in Asia,” he added.

Source: Express Tribune

