By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Energy Vehicle Adoption Levy Imposed On Fuel Based Vehicles

In a move to promote electric mobility, the government has proposed an Energy Vehicle Adoption Levy on both locally manufactured and imported internal combustion engine vehicles under the Finance Bill 2025-26.



As per the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the new Energy Vehicle Adoption Levy aims to discourage the use of traditional fuel-powered vehicles and support a shift towards electric vehicles, including electric motorcycles and rickshaws.

Under the proposed framework, manufacturers of internal combustion engine vehicles with engine capacities below 1300cc will be charged one per centum ad valorem of the invoice price, inclusive of duties and taxes. The same rate applies to imported vehicles under 1300cc, calculated on the assessed value.

Vehicles with engine capacities between 1300cc and 1800cc will face a two per centum ad valorem charge for both locally manufactured and imported units. This levy is also inclusive of duties and taxes and is applicable to manufacturers and importers alike.



For vehicles exceeding 1800cc, a higher levy of three per centum ad valorem will be imposed on both domestic manufacturers and importers. The valuation for this levy includes the invoice price and duties and taxes for local vehicles, and the assessed value plus taxes for imports.

The levy also extends to commercial transport: buses and trucks powered by internal combustion engines will incur a one per centum ad valorem charge, applicable to both local manufacturers and importers.

The implementation of the Energy Vehicle Adoption Levy reflects the government’s broader strategy to curb emissions and align with global efforts to increase electric vehicle adoption. The proposal, if approved, will become part of the 2025-26 fiscal policy framework.

Electric Vehicles, Finance Bill 2025-26, green energy
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Whatsapp Introduces No Code Ai Chatbot Builder For Users

WhatsApp Introduces No-Code AI Chatbots for Users

Google Throttles Pixel 6a Batteries To Tackle Overheating

Google Throttles Pixel 6a Batteries To Tackle Overheating

10 Under The Radar Marvel Games That Still Pack A Loaded Punch

These 10 “Forgotten” Marvel Games Will Blow Your Mind (Seriously)

Hackers Masquerade Deepseek Malware As A Translator Installer

The DeepSeek Scam That’s Spreading Like Wildfire Across the Internet

Sbp Rolls Out Prism Payment System

SBP’s PRISM+ Launch: The End of Payment Problems in Pakistan?

Punjab To Launch Vehicle Emissions Testing Program On Motorways

The New Punjab Rule That’s About to Change Your Highway Experience Forever

Meta Ai Launches Video Editing Tool With 50 Preset For Creators

Meta AI Launches Video Editing Tool With 50+ Preset For Creators

Pakistans It Sector Soars With High Exports Amidst Tax And Economic Woes

Pakistan’s IT Sector Soars With High Exports Amidst Tax and Economic Woes

Scammers Using Ai To Steal Loans And Fake Classes

Scammers Using AI To Steal Loans And Fake Classes

Fbr Can Now Arrest Company Directors Ceos And Cfos

FBR Can Now Arrest Company Directors, CEOs and CFOs

Pakistan Proposes 5 Digital Services Tax In Fy2025 26 Budget

Cashless Economy Vision Threatened By New Budget

Nvidias Collaboration To Build New Supercomputer In Germany

Nvidia & HP Join Hands To Build New Supercomputer In Germany

Is Binance Opening Its Office In Pakistan

Is Binance Opening Its Office In Pakistan? ( Truth Revealed)