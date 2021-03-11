Engineering Development Board begins works on local mobile phone manufacturing

In recent news, the Engineering Development Board (EDB), which is a technical arm of the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP), has begun working on a framework for the local assembly of tablets, smartphones, and other related mobile accessories in the near future.

The MoIP further stated that the smartphone industry could be larger than the existing automotive industry in the upcoming years due to the high demand for devices across the country. Hence, this report has been formulated in line with the Mobile Device Manufactur­ing Policy of the Pakistan Telecom Authority, whereas the manufacturing plants fall under the ambit of the EDB.

EDB further added:

“TranssionTecno, Kara­chi-based company assembles three brands including Itel, Infinix, and Tecno, has increased local assembly from 150,000 units to 650,000 units per month. Airlink Communication Ltd has commenced its test trials at its plant in Lahore, and has the production capacity of 500,000 to 800,000 units per month.”

Moreover, the EDB General Manager Policy Asim Ayaz stated that this policy provides sufficient advantage to the local manufacturing of smartphones especially below the price range of $200 in comparison with imported sets which normally are too costly for consumers to purchase.