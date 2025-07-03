By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Is The Eobi Website Hacked Google Search Displays Nsfw Description

The official Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) website appears to have been hacked, alarming many Pakistani users. While the EOBI website itself loads normally and remains operational, its Google search result page (SERP) shows an explicit meta description containing adult content — raising suspicions of a possible hack or SEO spam attack.

A quick Google search for “EOBI” reveals the disturbing snippet. This misleading meta description has sparked confusion among pensioners and employers who frequently use the portal to check contribution records and pension details.

Below is a screenshot of the NSFW meta description. Warning: Explicit Content

Eobi Website Feared Hacked After Google Search Displays Nsfw Description

Experts suggest this could be the result of a technique known as “SEO poisoning,” where malicious actors inject inappropriate keywords or spam content into a website’s metadata to manipulate search results. In many cases, attackers exploit vulnerabilities in outdated content management systems or unsecured plugins to alter metadata without affecting the main website content.

Cybersecurity specialists recommend EOBI immediately perform a thorough audit of its website files and Google Search Console to identify any unauthorized changes. Clearing cached versions and requesting Google to re-index the site could also help restore the correct metadata.

This incident highlights the importance of routine security checks, especially for government-run portals that store sensitive citizen data. Users are advised to always verify the official URL — www.eobi.gov.pk — before entering personal information, and to report any suspicious activity to EOBI’s helpdesk.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

