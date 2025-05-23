Export Development Fund to Boost Market Access for Pakistani Exporters

ISLAMABAD: The Export Development Fund (EDF) has announced new initiatives aimed at enhancing market access for Pakistani exporters by offering targeted financial and technical support to help them compete in international markets.







The decision was made during a recent board meeting of the EDF, chaired by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal on Thursday.

According to an official statement, consultants have proposed the launch of 13 financing windows. These are designed to support firm-level growth, strengthen compliance with international standards, and offer marketing intelligence services. Additional focus areas include labor productivity, branding, supply chain infrastructure, export credit and insurance, all aimed at improving market access for Pakistani exporters.

The proposal also includes the establishment of a challenge fund to assist businesses in entering new markets and developing innovative products for global trade.