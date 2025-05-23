Export Development Fund to Boost Market Access for Pakistani Exporters

By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistans Exports Surge By 9 98 To 19 55 Billion In First Seven Months Of Fy 2024 25

ISLAMABAD: The Export Development Fund (EDF) has announced new initiatives aimed at enhancing market access for Pakistani exporters by offering targeted financial and technical support to help them compete in international markets.



The decision was made during a recent board meeting of the EDF, chaired by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal on Thursday.

According to an official statement, consultants have proposed the launch of 13 financing windows. These are designed to support firm-level growth, strengthen compliance with international standards, and offer marketing intelligence services. Additional focus areas include labor productivity, branding, supply chain infrastructure, export credit and insurance, all aimed at improving market access for Pakistani exporters.

The proposal also includes the establishment of a challenge fund to assist businesses in entering new markets and developing innovative products for global trade.

Export Development Fund (EDF), Export Growth, pakistan exports

Related Posts

Pakistan Budget 2025 26 New Taxes On Youtubers Pensioners

Pak Budget 2025-26: New Taxes on YouTubers, Freelancers & Pensioners

By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 hours ago

As the clock ticks toward the June 2, 2025, budget announcement, Pakistan’s federal government appears poised to introduce a series of sweeping tax reforms…

Psx Dips After Hitting Record High Amid Profit Taking

PSX Dips After Hitting Record High Amid Profit-Taking

By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 19 hours ago

After reaching unprecedented heights earlier in the day, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed lower on Thursday due to profit-taking by investors. The KSE-100…

Get Alerts