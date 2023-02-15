Facebook Will Now Actually Tell Its Users Why They Are Seing the Ads

Facebook has announced that the new tool will now show new examples and illustrations to the users, explaining how Facebook’s machine-learning models help in connecting various topics to showcase relevant ads to the users.

Meta has officially announced that it is finally updating Facebook’s ad feature, which questions the “Why am I seeing this ad?” tool to give more transparency to the platform users.

The social media platform users will now get to know how the platform’s new tool will explain “how your activity both on and off our technologies may inform the machine learning models we use to shape and deliver the ads you see,”

Facebook stated in an official blog post.

It’s happened time and time again. You’ve just been looking at a product on your phone, you open Facebook on your computer, and it shows you an ad for that same product.

Ad targeting from Facebook is so eerily accurate, people have begun to believe that Facebook is somehow listening to them through their phones. But Facebook has said time and time again that it does not use microphones on people’s phones to listen to conversations.

The "Why am I seeing this ad?" tool is a decade-old question that surfaces when a person wants clarity, and since then, the company has made updates for the platform users, to make it more engaging and easier to understand and use.

Running Facebook ads means at some point you’ll have ads that are not approved for one reason or another. It’s not the end of the world, but sometimes it can be confusing for those of us who are genuinely trying to do the right thing.

If you’ve ever had an ad rejected with a fairly vague reason as to why you know it can be difficult to figure out exactly which part of your ad caused the problem.

In the blog post, Meta further stated:

“Being transparent about how we use machine learning is essential because it ensures that people are aware that this technology is a part of our ads system and that they know the types of information it is using. By stepping up our transparency around how our machine learning models work to deliver ads, we aim to help people feel more secure and increase our accountability,”

