China’s Wind And Solar Power Is Equal To Domestic Residential Electricity Consumption

In recent years, China’s Wind and solar power generation have jumped to nearly domestic residential electricity.

The relatively small share of household demand in overall consumption depicts that China still needs lots of fossil fuel.

According to data from the Chinese National Energy Administration (NEA), in 2022, China’s Wind and solar output surged by 21% to 1,190 terawatt-hours (Twh).

In contrast, due to the zero-covid policy, residential electricity demand increased by 14% to 1,340 Twh last year as most people stayed home then.

However, despite the increase in Chinese wind and solar power installations and generations, the Chinese industry accounts for around 60% of all electricity demand.

On the other hand, the residential demand was just 17% of electricity consumption in 2020.

As with the increasing demand for wind and solar demand, China requires more fossil fuels. To cater to the need of increasing demand. To keep China’s industry going and economic growth rising, China eventually will need more fossil-fuel-powered electricity.

According to South China Morning Post, China is accelerating the deployment of new solar and wind energy capacity.

It is more likely to meet its 2030 renewable energy target earlier than anticipated. Greater ambitious renewable installation programs have been unveiled in at least 30 Chinese provinces.

The provinces are targeting to add over 300 gigawatts (GW) of wind power and 550 (GW) of solar power capacity under the five-year plan.

As a result, the total installed capacity of the province would increase to 1,500 GW. Exceeding China’s target of 1,200 GW by 2030, Jin Boyang, a senior analyst at Refinitiv, told South China Morning Post.

Jin said that China is a swift country and has planned to achieve its national target for renewables installation by 2030.

At the same time, China plans to add 70 Gigawatt of coal-fired power generation in 2023.

The increase is from 40 GW of capacity from coal installed in 2022, a report from the power sector’s group.

