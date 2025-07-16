At its July 16, 2025, press briefing, Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited (PSMCL) made several high-profile claims about the performance, safety, innovation, and plans of its vehicle lineup, particularly defending its bestselling Suzuki Alto, teasing a compact SUV, and criticizing government import policies.

We break down each claim and test it against available facts.

Claim 1: Suzuki Alto is Safe and Motorway-Ready

What Pak Suzuki Said:

PSMCL dismissed viral social media rumours suggesting the Alto becomes unstable on highways, particularly when overtaken by buses. The company cited the addition of airbags and safety features as proof of the model’s reliability.

Reality Check:

The Suzuki Alto now comes with dual airbags and basic safety features in newer variants.

However, no third-party crash test data (e.g., NCAP ratings) for Pakistan’s locally assembled Alto has been published.

Consumer watchdogs have repeatedly demanded independent safety testing, which the company has not provided.

Verdict: Partly True. While upgrades exist, claims of “motorway-ready stability” remain unverified without independent crash-test results.

Claim 2: Pak Suzuki Is Leading Auto Sector Growth

What Pak Suzuki Said:

They credit themselves for driving Pakistan’s 20% auto industry growth in the past year, with 2.5 million customers and 175 dealerships.

Reality Check:

Suzuki does hold the largest market share (approx. 45%) in the passenger car segment.

However, overall plant utilization in Pakistan remains low—only 140,000 vehicles were produced against a capacity of 300,000 units in 2024.

Suzuki’s output (60,000 units) suggests stagnation and over-reliance on old models like the Alto and Wagon R.

Verdict: Largely True but Overstated. Pak Suzuki has scale, but its leadership is built on legacy products, not innovation.

Claim 3: A Compact SUV Is “Coming Soon”

What Pak Suzuki Said:

A compact SUV “similar to Toyota Raize” is in development and will launch shortly.

Reality Check:

This promise echoes previous SUV announcements from Suzuki that never saw commercial production.

No details on engine type, platform, pricing, or launch date were provided.

In the meantime, rivals like Toyota, Changan, and Honda have already captured the SUV market segments in Pakistan.

Verdict: Unsubstantiated. Until specs or a launch timeline are revealed, this appears more like a delayed PR move than a concrete product pipeline.

Claim 4: Used Car Imports Will Kill Local Industry

What Pak Suzuki Said:

The company warned that liberalizing used car imports (from 3 to 5 years) could destroy Pakistan’s local auto sector, citing Australia’s past policy mistakes.

Reality Check:

PSMCL has historically opposed the use of imports to protect its market share.

Critics argue that liberalization can increase competition, reduce prices, and offer consumers better quality.

Local automakers, including Suzuki, import CKD kits and are affected by currency depreciation and high duties, not just import policies.

Countries like Thailand and Indonesia allow controlled imports while developing local capacity.

Verdict: Debatable. The warning is partly valid, but the argument ignores Pakistan’s internal inefficiencies and consumers’ need for affordable alternatives.

Claim 5: Exports Are Rising

What Pak Suzuki Said:

They’ve exported 3,000 Ravi pickups to Nepal and Bangladesh, and spare parts to several countries.

Reality Check:

The export numbers are real but modest, tiny compared to regional players like India or Indonesia.

No major distribution partnerships or expansion plans were disclosed.

Exports remain a side effort, not a major revenue stream.

Verdict: True but Limited. A positive step, but Suzuki’s global footprint is still negligible.

Claim 6: Biogas Project Can Lead to Green Transformation

What Pak Suzuki Said:

The company plans to turn agricultural and industrial waste into biogas to power vehicles, positioning it as a sustainable mobility pioneer.

Reality Check:

The Biogas Project is still in the pilot phase.

No data on production scale, cost, or feasibility was shared.

Government policy support and subsidies will be crucial to scale such initiatives.

Verdict: Promising but Premature. The idea is progressive, but without execution and support, it remains aspirational.

Claim 7: Tariff Cuts on CBU Imports Will Harm Local Industry

What Pak Suzuki Said:

They oppose the National Tariff Policy proposal to reduce duties on CBU (completely built units) from 50% to 15%.

Reality Check:

Reduced duties may increase import competition.

But without tax incentives, energy reforms, and vendor development, local industry will struggle regardless of CBU policy.

High vehicle costs and limited choice already hurt consumers.

Verdict: One-sided. Tariff protection alone won’t boost the sector; structural reforms are the real need.

Final Verdict

Pak Suzuki’s press conference offers a window into the mindset of a legacy auto giant wrestling with market pressures, evolving consumer expectations, and shifting regulatory landscapes. While some efforts like biogas innovation and exports deserve credit, many claims, especially around SUV rollout, safety, and imports, remain unsubstantiated or overly defensive.

Pak Suzuki can no longer rely on past success or market protection. To remain relevant in Pakistan’s changing auto landscape, it needs transparency, innovation, consumer trust, and genuine commitment to reform, not just media statements.