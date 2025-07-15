LAHORE: Fast Cables Limited has reached a major milestone by becoming the first cable manufacturer in Pakistan to earn approved vendor certification from Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), a leading global energy firm based in the UAE.

The achievement was officially shared in a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“Fast Cables Limited is pleased to announce that it has been certified as an approved vendor by the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA),” the statement read.

Who is TAQA?

TAQA is a UAE-headquartered multinational company known for its wide-ranging role in the energy and utilities sector, including:

Power and water generation

Transmission and distribution

Oil and gas operations (upstream and midstream)

Sustainable water solutions

The company maintains a strong international presence, with operations in countries such as the UAE, Netherlands, UK, Ghana, India, Iraq, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and North America.

Fast Cables is now approved to supply high-performance cables to TAQA. It can now serve both regional and international projects.

The company says this status lets it support key infrastructure needs. Its products meet global standards for innovation, quality, and reliability.

“This enables Fast Cables to support essential industrial applications with unparalleled reliability, innovation, and quality—driving operational excellence and advancing the energy sector’s most demanding infrastructure initiatives worldwide,” the company stated.

This partnership marks not just a win for Fast Cables but a signal of Pakistan’s growing footprint in international energy supply chains. It also underscores TAQA’s commitment to building vendor networks that promote technical excellence and sustainable growth across its projects.