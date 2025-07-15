By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 40 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Fast Cables Joins Uaes Taqa Vendor Network

LAHORE: Fast Cables Limited has reached a major milestone by becoming the first cable manufacturer in Pakistan to earn approved vendor certification from Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), a leading global energy firm based in the UAE.

The achievement was officially shared in a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“Fast Cables Limited is pleased to announce that it has been certified as an approved vendor by the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA),” the statement read.

Who is TAQA?

TAQA is a UAE-headquartered multinational company known for its wide-ranging role in the energy and utilities sector, including:

  • Power and water generation
  • Transmission and distribution
  • Oil and gas operations (upstream and midstream)
  • Sustainable water solutions

The company maintains a strong international presence, with operations in countries such as the UAE, Netherlands, UK, Ghana, India, Iraq, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and North America.

Fast Cables is now approved to supply high-performance cables to TAQA. It can now serve both regional and international projects.

The company says this status lets it support key infrastructure needs. Its products meet global standards for innovation, quality, and reliability.

“This enables Fast Cables to support essential industrial applications with unparalleled reliability, innovation, and quality—driving operational excellence and advancing the energy sector’s most demanding infrastructure initiatives worldwide,” the company stated.

This partnership marks not just a win for Fast Cables but a signal of Pakistan’s growing footprint in international energy supply chains. It also underscores TAQA’s commitment to building vendor networks that promote technical excellence and sustainable growth across its projects.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Facebook Cracks Down On Spam Deletes 10 Million Fake Profiles

Facebook Cracks Down on Spam, Deletes 10 Million Fake Profiles

Zarea Launches Dubai Subsidiary To Boost Global B2b Expansion

Zarea Launches Dubai Subsidiary to Boost Global B2B Expansion

Tim Cook's

Tim Cook’s Leadership Questioned by Leading Research Firms

Uk Launches Evisas In Pakistan No Passport Needed

UK Launches eVisas in Pakistan, No Passport Needed!

Tiktok Is Quietly Building Mixed Reality Goggles To Challenge Meta

TikTok Is Quietly Building Mixed Reality Goggles to Challenge Meta

Tecno Camon 40 Pro Now Available In Sandy Titanium Color

TECNO Camon 40 Pro Now Available in Sandy Titanium Color

Sindh Extends Ajrak Number Plate Deadline

Sindh Extends Ajrak Number Plate Deadline

Apple Iphone 17

Apple iPhone 17 Rumors Take a New Turn Once Again

Samsung Galaxy

Report Suggests Samsung Galaxy S26+ Might Be Canceled

Cognition Acquires Windsurf To Power Ai Coding Push

Cognition Acquires Windsurf to Power AI Coding Push

Elon Musk Launches Ai Companion Bots For Super Grok Users

Elon Musk Launches AI Companion Bots for Super Grok Users

Bitcoin Dominance Nears Key Resistance Are Altcoins About To Surge

Bitcoin Dominance Nears Key Resistance – Are Altcoins About to Surge?

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Specs Surface Online