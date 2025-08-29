By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 2 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Fast Cables Limited (PSX: FCL) reported a net profit of Rs1.27 billion for FY25, marking a 33% decline from Rs1.89 billion last year. The company’s performance was weighed down by falling revenues, rising finance costs, and weaker gross margins, despite stronger other income.

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) dropped sharply to Rs2.03 in FY25, compared to Rs3.68 in FY24, reflecting a 45% decline year-on-year. Fast Cables also declared a cash dividend of Rs0.5 per share.

Financial Results Overview

Description FY25 (Rs mn) FY24 (Rs mn) Change %
Revenue 31,859 36,024 -11.6%
Cost of Revenue 26,480 29,291 -9.6%
Gross Profit 5,379 6,733 -20.1%
Distribution Cost 1,365 1,404 -2.7%
Administrative Expenses 527 650 -18.9%
Operating Profit 3,486 4,680 -25.5%
Other Operating Expenses 342 550 -37.8%
Finance Cost 1,615 1,365 +18.3%
Other Income 613 357 +71.4%
Profit Before Tax 2,142 3,116 -31.2%
Taxation 869 1,228 -29.3%
Net Profit 1,274 1,888 -32.5%

Fast Cables’ revenue fell to Rs31.86 billion, down 12% from Rs36.02 billion a year earlier. Gross profit dropped by 20% to Rs5.38 billion, reflecting pressure on margins. Operating profit also weakened by 26% to Rs3.49 billion due to higher distribution and finance costs.

Finance expenses increased to Rs1.61 billion, up 18% year-on-year, further squeezing profitability. However, other income surged by 71% to Rs613 million, partially offsetting weaker margins.

After taxation of Rs869 million, the company reported a net profit of Rs1.27 billion, compared to Rs1.89 billion in FY24.

Outlook

Analysts note that the company’s financial results highlight ongoing challenges in revenue generation and cost management. However, the strong surge in other income and dividend payout indicates resilience and management’s focus on maintaining shareholder value.

