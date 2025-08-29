Fast Cables Profit Falls 33% to Rs1.27bn in FY25
Fast Cables Limited (PSX: FCL) reported a net profit of Rs1.27 billion for FY25, marking a 33% decline from Rs1.89 billion last year. The company’s performance was weighed down by falling revenues, rising finance costs, and weaker gross margins, despite stronger other income.
The company’s earnings per share (EPS) dropped sharply to Rs2.03 in FY25, compared to Rs3.68 in FY24, reflecting a 45% decline year-on-year. Fast Cables also declared a cash dividend of Rs0.5 per share.
Financial Results Overview
|Description
|FY25 (Rs mn)
|FY24 (Rs mn)
|Change %
|Revenue
|31,859
|36,024
|-11.6%
|Cost of Revenue
|26,480
|29,291
|-9.6%
|Gross Profit
|5,379
|6,733
|-20.1%
|Distribution Cost
|1,365
|1,404
|-2.7%
|Administrative Expenses
|527
|650
|-18.9%
|Operating Profit
|3,486
|4,680
|-25.5%
|Other Operating Expenses
|342
|550
|-37.8%
|Finance Cost
|1,615
|1,365
|+18.3%
|Other Income
|613
|357
|+71.4%
|Profit Before Tax
|2,142
|3,116
|-31.2%
|Taxation
|869
|1,228
|-29.3%
|Net Profit
|1,274
|1,888
|-32.5%
Fast Cables’ revenue fell to Rs31.86 billion, down 12% from Rs36.02 billion a year earlier. Gross profit dropped by 20% to Rs5.38 billion, reflecting pressure on margins. Operating profit also weakened by 26% to Rs3.49 billion due to higher distribution and finance costs.
Finance expenses increased to Rs1.61 billion, up 18% year-on-year, further squeezing profitability. However, other income surged by 71% to Rs613 million, partially offsetting weaker margins.
After taxation of Rs869 million, the company reported a net profit of Rs1.27 billion, compared to Rs1.89 billion in FY24.
Outlook
Analysts note that the company’s financial results highlight ongoing challenges in revenue generation and cost management. However, the strong surge in other income and dividend payout indicates resilience and management’s focus on maintaining shareholder value.