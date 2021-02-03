Fawad Chaudhry announces “biggest scholarship in Pakistan” for matric toppers

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has just announced the “biggest scholarship in Pakistan”, with the minister saying that the government will accord scholarship from matriculation to Ph.D.

The massive announcement was made during the course of a meeting of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology that was held today under the chairmanship of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed.

During the meeting, the minister declared that Rs10,000 per month will be awarded to 10 matric toppers of each district, while the FA planned to give Rs12,000 per month to the first 10 toppers of each district.

“After 15 years we have completed the boards of various agencies of the ministry,” he added.

Additionally, the minister brought up dialysis machines and hinted at the possibility of them being manufactured in the country soon. He also talked about the introduction of electric vehicles in Pakistan, highlighting it as a great achievement.

“Bringing an electronic vehicle is a great achievement for us,” Chaudhry stressed.

Back in March 2020, a similarly grand scholarship scheme hailed as the “biggest ever in the nation’s history” was unveiled by the government specifically for undergraduates under the Ehsaas Program. The government set aside a sum of Rs24 billion for 4-year scholarship schemes to support a total of 200,000 undergraduate students in the country. Half of the scholarships were set aside for girls belonging to low-income groups, while 2 percent of the scholarships were reserved for students with special needs.