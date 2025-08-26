The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has officially declared the result of Intermediate Part II examinations for 2025.

The announcement was made during a special ceremony held on Tuesday, 26th August 2025, at 11:30 AM. The Federal Board also streamed the ceremony live via Facebook and YouTube, allowing thousands of students and parents to join virtually.

How to Check Your Result

Students can access their results in multiple ways:

Visit the FBISE official website.

Contact the helpline at 111 032 473 for assistance.

This year’s results are especially important, as they reflect the performance of students under the updated academic calendar and exam system.

The Federal Board has also encouraged students and parents to stay connected through its official pages for any further updates.