By Manik Aftab ⏐ 33 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
FBISE HSSC Results 2025

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has officially declared the result of Intermediate Part II examinations for 2025.

The announcement was made during a special ceremony held on Tuesday, 26th August 2025, at 11:30 AM. The Federal Board also streamed the ceremony live via Facebook and YouTube, allowing thousands of students and parents to join virtually.

How to Check Your Result

Students can access their results in multiple ways:

This year’s results are especially important, as they reflect the performance of students under the updated academic calendar and exam system.

The Federal Board has also encouraged students and parents to stay connected through its official pages for any further updates.

 

 

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Nccia Reveals Bold New Reforms To Curb Online Financial Fraud
NCCIA Reveals Bold New Reforms to Curb Online Financial Fraud
FBISE HSSC Results 2025
FBISE Announces Inter Part I Result 2025
Tax Relief On Old Car Imports Proposed In Budget Plan Sent To Imf
Govt Announces 40% Tariff on Used Car Imports
Fortnite Update Incoming Heres Whats Dropping On August 26 2025
Fortnite v37.10 Update Incoming: Here’s What’s Dropping on August 26
Punjab Workers Flats Scheme Opens For Applications
Punjab Workers Flats Scheme Opens for Applications
Haball Secures Pso Psp Approval To Transform B2b Payments
Haball Secures PSO/PSP Approval to Transform B2B Payments
Bisp Digital Wallet Launched To Benefit 10 Million Families In Pakistan
BISP Digital Wallet Launched to Benefit 10 Million Families in Pakistan
Spacex Postpones Starship Flight After Ground Systems Alert
SpaceX Postpones Starship Flight After Ground Systems Alert
Joint Committee Highlights Need To Protect Households Connected With Auto Sector
Joint Committee Highlights Need to Protect Households Connected with Auto Sector
Cybersecurity Measures Heating Up As Six New Certs Launched
Netskope Reports 31% Revenue Growth Ahead of US IPO
Punjab Free Laptop Scheme Phase 2 Launch for Students
Pta Introduces Free Wifi Hotspots For Students Across Universities
Islamabad to Roll Out Free Wi-Fi Across 30 Major Public Spots
Oppo F31 Series
Oppo F31 Series Leak Reveals Specs of F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+