Fbr Auditor Suspended After Harassment Complaint In Multan

MULTAN: A Senior Auditor (BS-17) at the Regional Tax Office (RTO) in Multan has been suspended by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) due to harassment complaints related to his assignment at a local feed mill under Section 40B of the Sales Tax Act of 1990. The auditor was responsible for overseeing the supply of taxable goods during this assignment.







As per the official FBR notification, the suspension will last for 120 days or until further notice under Rule 5(1) of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020. The decision follows complaints of workplace harassment lodged against the auditor.

Industry representatives welcomed the move, acknowledging FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial’s proactive approach. They, however, also emphasized the need to improve field conditions during such assignments to ensure factory staff are not overburdened.

Call for Balanced Oversight and Reform

The business community suggested that if a monitoring assignment reveals no discrepancies and demonstrates voluntary compliance, such businesses should be exempt from further Section 40B inspections for at least two years, unless new evidence of underreporting emerges.







They added that logistical support and improved working conditions are vital to maintain fair enforcement without discouraging compliance.

This instance of an FBR auditor suspended highlights both the importance of accountability and the need for reforms in monitoring practices to balance regulation with taxpayer convenience.